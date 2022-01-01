Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve fritters

Sippin Santa image

 

Sippin Santa

2816 Elm Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pimento Cheese Fritters$7.00
More about Sippin Santa
Item pic

 

WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1

5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seasonal Fritter$4.95
Apple Fritter$5.18
Seasonal Fritter$5.18
More about WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Fritters - Brunch$14.00
white corn meal, fresh corn kernel, sweet pepper, tangy remoulade
More about Royal 38
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
1 Cheese Fritter$2.00
Pimiento Cheese Fritters$8.00
House made pimiento cheese featuring Dallas Mozzarella Co. chili catiotta, Panko crusted and fried. Topped with tabasco agave jam
More about Street's Fine Chicken
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pimento Cheese Fritters$12.00
Downtown Dallas ancho chili caciotta, cheddar, and Chihuahua cheeses blended with roasted red peppers - Panko breaded and fried golden brown Served with house-made Tabasco jam. Vegetarian.
Pimento Cheese Fritters$15.00
Local ancho chili caciotta, sharp cheddar, and Chihuahua cheeses blended with roasted red peppers and spicy mayo - Panko breaded and fried golden brown - House Tabasco jam.
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
TG Sweet Corn Fritters image

 

Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TG Sweet Corn Fritters$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
More about Loro Dallas

