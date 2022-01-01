Fritters in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve fritters
WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1
5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130, Dallas
|Seasonal Fritter
|$4.95
|Apple Fritter
|$5.18
|Seasonal Fritter
|$5.18
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|Lobster Fritters - Brunch
|$14.00
white corn meal, fresh corn kernel, sweet pepper, tangy remoulade
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|1 Cheese Fritter
|$2.00
|Pimiento Cheese Fritters
|$8.00
House made pimiento cheese featuring Dallas Mozzarella Co. chili catiotta, Panko crusted and fried. Topped with tabasco agave jam
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Pimento Cheese Fritters
|$12.00
Downtown Dallas ancho chili caciotta, cheddar, and Chihuahua cheeses blended with roasted red peppers - Panko breaded and fried golden brown Served with house-made Tabasco jam. Vegetarian.
|Pimento Cheese Fritters
|$15.00
Local ancho chili caciotta, sharp cheddar, and Chihuahua cheeses blended with roasted red peppers and spicy mayo - Panko breaded and fried golden brown - House Tabasco jam.