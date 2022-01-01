Des Moines American restaurants you'll love

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Des Moines

The Hills Bar and Grill image

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, & ranch.
Pork Tenderloin$13.00
Breaded & fried tenderloin with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & a pickle spear.
Crème Brûlée$8.00
Homemade custard with a layer of flamed caramelized sugar.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$19.00
Start with our hand-crafted crust and the sauce of your choice. Pile it high with your favorite toppings.
10"$12.00
Start with our hand-crafted crust and the sauce of your choice. Pile it high with your favorite toppings.
14" FRENCH DIP$22.00
Our hand-crafted crust topped with a blend of our homemade alfredo and au jus sauce with a touch of cream cheese. Topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions mozzarella, and a generous portion of beef. Served with homemade au jus.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
The Iowa Taproom image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Swiss$13.00
Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Rueben$14.00
A classic corned beef sandwich with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and kicked up Thousand Island on marble rye bread.
Southwest Salad$14.00
• Mixed greens • Buffalo chicken • Pico de gallo • Pepper jack • Corn • Black beans • Tortilla chips • Chipotle ranch dressing
More about The Iowa Taproom
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Burger$12.99
Topped with Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.
Pickle Burger$12.99
Fried pickles, Gouda, and sriracha mayo.
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Hand-breaded and fried chicken breast dipped in honey sriracha sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Two 1/4 lb. fresh beef patties topped with three strips of bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper cheese, or colby jack with pickles and onions.
Chicken Fingers$10.99
Three fried chicken tenders on grilled Texas toast.
Cheese Curds$7.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered, fried and served with ranch.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jalepeno Havarti Burger$11.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with jalapeños and Havarti cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with American cheese and 2 strips of bacon served on fresh toasted bun.
Cheese Curds$8.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered and deep fried golden brown served with a side of ranch.
More about University Library Cafe
Restaurant banner

TAPAS

The Stuffed Olive Des Moines

208 3RD ST, DES MOINES

Avg 4.7 (318 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MAC N' CHEESE$13.00
Big Bowl of Cellentani Pasta in our Cheesy House Alfredo Sauce. Served with Toasted Garlic Bread. You’ll be back for this!
RISOTTO CROQUETTES$9.00
Six bite-sized Croquettes made with Risotto, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce.
BEEF BRISKET AND FRIES$14.00
Hardwood Smoked Beef Brisket with Homemade Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
More about The Stuffed Olive Des Moines

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Des Moines

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Pork Tenderloin

Map

More near Des Moines to explore

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston