Des Moines American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Des Moines
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, & ranch.
|Pork Tenderloin
|$13.00
Breaded & fried tenderloin with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & a pickle spear.
|Crème Brûlée
|$8.00
Homemade custard with a layer of flamed caramelized sugar.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
|$19.00
Start with our hand-crafted crust and the sauce of your choice. Pile it high with your favorite toppings.
|10"
|$12.00
Start with our hand-crafted crust and the sauce of your choice. Pile it high with your favorite toppings.
|14" FRENCH DIP
|$22.00
Our hand-crafted crust topped with a blend of our homemade alfredo and au jus sauce with a touch of cream cheese. Topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions mozzarella, and a generous portion of beef. Served with homemade au jus.
More about The Iowa Taproom
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Swiss
|$13.00
Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.
|Rueben
|$14.00
A classic corned beef sandwich with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and kicked up Thousand Island on marble rye bread.
|Southwest Salad
|$14.00
• Mixed greens • Buffalo chicken • Pico de gallo • Pepper jack • Corn • Black beans • Tortilla chips • Chipotle ranch dressing
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|BBQ Burger
|$12.99
Topped with Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.
|Pickle Burger
|$12.99
Fried pickles, Gouda, and sriracha mayo.
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Hand-breaded and fried chicken breast dipped in honey sriracha sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Two 1/4 lb. fresh beef patties topped with three strips of bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper cheese, or colby jack with pickles and onions.
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.99
Three fried chicken tenders on grilled Texas toast.
|Cheese Curds
|$7.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered, fried and served with ranch.
More about University Library Cafe
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Jalepeno Havarti Burger
|$11.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with jalapeños and Havarti cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with American cheese and 2 strips of bacon served on fresh toasted bun.
|Cheese Curds
|$8.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered and deep fried golden brown served with a side of ranch.
More about The Stuffed Olive Des Moines
TAPAS
The Stuffed Olive Des Moines
208 3RD ST, DES MOINES
|Popular items
|MAC N' CHEESE
|$13.00
Big Bowl of Cellentani Pasta in our Cheesy House Alfredo Sauce. Served with Toasted Garlic Bread. You’ll be back for this!
|RISOTTO CROQUETTES
|$9.00
Six bite-sized Croquettes made with Risotto, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce.
|BEEF BRISKET AND FRIES
|$14.00
Hardwood Smoked Beef Brisket with Homemade Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.