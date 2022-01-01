Fairfax Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Fairfax
More about Blue Iguana
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Iguana
12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$14.00
|*Beef Fajitas
|$18.00
More about Epicure Cafe
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Epicure Cafe
11104 Lee Hwy, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Mirzaghasemi & Pita
|$7.00
Soft roasted eggplant in tomato and garlic sauce, with eggs cooked into it at the last minute. Served with buttered pita.
|Popeye the Sailor Salad
|$8.00
Spinach, walnuts, cranberries, and goat cheese, tossed with our house vinaigrette.
|Veggie Platter
|$13.00
Summer squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, onions & spinach on basmati rice, with pita & tzatziki.