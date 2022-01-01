Fairfax Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Fairfax

Blue Iguana image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Iguana

12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax

Avg 4.1 (1253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Steak & Cheese Sub$14.00
*Beef Fajitas$18.00
More about Blue Iguana
Epicure Cafe image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Epicure Cafe

11104 Lee Hwy, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mirzaghasemi & Pita$7.00
Soft roasted eggplant in tomato and garlic sauce, with eggs cooked into it at the last minute. Served with buttered pita.
Popeye the Sailor Salad$8.00
Spinach, walnuts, cranberries, and goat cheese, tossed with our house vinaigrette.
Veggie Platter$13.00
Summer squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, onions & spinach on basmati rice, with pita & tzatziki.
More about Epicure Cafe
Our Mom Eugenia image

 

Our Mom Eugenia

2985 District Avenue, SUITE 185, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Our Mom Eugenia

