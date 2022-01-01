Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Asian Joint

10919 Main Street, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
White rice, chicken, shrimps, pineapple, raisin, egg, scallions, peas, carrots stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.
Basil Fried Rice$12.00
White rice, green bean, onion, bell pepper, basil stir-fried in spicy chili basil sauce.
Combination Fried Rice$15.00
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, white rice, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, carrot, scallion stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.
More about Asian Joint
Item pic

 

Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic

2980 District Ave., Suite 100, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC BEEF FRIED RICE$16.00
WAGYU TRUFFLE FRIED RICE$32.00
More about Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
Item pic

 

High Side

4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Lemongrass Fried Chicken Over Rice$13.00
Deep fried bite-sized of boneless chicken thighs, marinated with lemongrass, fish sauce, and oyster sauce. garnished with kaffir lime leaves, lime wedge, and Thai chili. Served with rice, a sunny-side up egg, and mala pickled cucumbers
Egg Fried Rice$10.00
Egg Fried rice Served with a sunny side-up egg and cucumbers.
Optional: Add Taiwanese sausage and/or grilled shrimps
More about High Side
Bollywood Bistro image

 

Bollywood Bistro

3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
More about Bollywood Bistro
Basil Fried Rice image

SOUPS • NOODLES

U-SA Thai Restaurant

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Basil Fried Rice$12.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice with onions, bell peppers, and Thai basil in spicy chili garlic sauce.
(Spicy 2)
Crab Fried Rice$16.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice with crab flavored seafood, eggs, and scallions
Thai Fried Rice$12.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice with tomatoes, onions, scallions, and eggs
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

PHO BYTES

11211 A-B Lee Highway, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$13.25
Combination Fried Rice$15.25
Eggs Fried Rice$12.25
More about PHO BYTES

