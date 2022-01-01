Fried rice in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve fried rice
Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
White rice, chicken, shrimps, pineapple, raisin, egg, scallions, peas, carrots stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.
|Basil Fried Rice
|$12.00
White rice, green bean, onion, bell pepper, basil stir-fried in spicy chili basil sauce.
|Combination Fried Rice
|$15.00
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, white rice, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, carrot, scallion stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.
Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
2980 District Ave., Suite 100, Fairfax
|GARLIC BEEF FRIED RICE
|$16.00
|WAGYU TRUFFLE FRIED RICE
|$32.00
High Side
4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Lemongrass Fried Chicken Over Rice
|$13.00
Deep fried bite-sized of boneless chicken thighs, marinated with lemongrass, fish sauce, and oyster sauce. garnished with kaffir lime leaves, lime wedge, and Thai chili. Served with rice, a sunny-side up egg, and mala pickled cucumbers
|Egg Fried Rice
|$10.00
Egg Fried rice Served with a sunny side-up egg and cucumbers.
Optional: Add Taiwanese sausage and/or grilled shrimps
Bollywood Bistro
3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.95
SOUPS • NOODLES
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Basil Fried Rice
|$12.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice with onions, bell peppers, and Thai basil in spicy chili garlic sauce.
(Spicy 2)
|Crab Fried Rice
|$16.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice with crab flavored seafood, eggs, and scallions
|Thai Fried Rice
|$12.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice with tomatoes, onions, scallions, and eggs