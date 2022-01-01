Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.50
Grilled Chicken / Grilled Onions / Grilled Peppers / Cheese /Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa & Sour Cream Side
More about Sophia's Cafe
Honor Brewing Kitchen

11250 James Swart Circle, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN FAJITAS$20.00
More about Honor Brewing Kitchen
Urbano Mosaic - Mosaic 2985 District Av #120

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Shrimp$24.00
Fajita Steak and Chicken$24.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Fajita Chicken$22.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
More about Urbano Mosaic - Mosaic 2985 District Av #120

