Muffins in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve muffins

Blueberry Muffin image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin$3.09
Blueberry Muffin$3.09
Tender vanilla muffin loaded with real Michigan blueberries
Carrot Muffin (Monthly Feature)$3.09
Tender carrot muffin with a cream cheese center
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Item pic

 

Madcap Coffee

1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Muffin$3.50
Field & Fire's chocolatey muffin. Vegan and gluten free!
More about Madcap Coffee
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park image

 

Mudpenny Roosevelt Park

570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin$3.50
More about Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Bostwick Bakery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Bostwick Bakery

4029 PLAINFIELD AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS

Avg 4.7 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Blueberry Muffin$2.39
Apple Cinnamon Muffin$2.39
Chocolate Muffin$2.39
More about Bostwick Bakery
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin$3.09
GF Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$3.95
This muffin is bursting with tons of bright lemon flavor and a little bit of added crunch from the poppy seeds.
Blueberry Muffin$3.09
Tender vanilla muffin loaded with real Michigan blueberries
More about Hall Street Bakery
Kaffeine image

 

Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin
More about Kaffeine
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)
Takeout
1 pc Cornbread Muffin$1.99
3 pc Cornbread Muffin$5.99
5 pc Cornbread Muffin$7.99
More about Detroit Wing Company

