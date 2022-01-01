Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Tenders image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (2871 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.50
More about La Tour Cafe
Side Street Inn Hopaka image

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN GIZZARDS$18.25
Deep fried marinated & seasoned chicken gizzards. Served with ketchup & seasoned salt.
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Item pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Skins$10.00
House Made Fried Crispy Chicken Skins
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
Sushi King Kaka'ako image

 

Sushi King Kaka'ako.

651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GINGER SCALLION CRISPY CHICKEN 4/20-21$11.00
*4/20-4/21 SPECIAL*
GINGER SCALLION CRISPY CHICKEN
Crispy chicken topped with our own ginger scallion over rice or salad. Includes toss salad and daily appetizer.
Jumbo size option +$5: Choice of Cali roll, spicy tuna, or inari cone sushi. Includes tonjiru miso soup.
More about Sushi King Kaka'ako.
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken BLT$17.50
All natural chicken, panko crust, applewood smoked bacon, onions, ranch, brioche bun, chips
More about Duke's Waikiki
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
L Crispy Garlic Chicken$16.95
Crispy Garlic Chicken$24.95
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
Kid Crispy Garlic Chicken$13.95
More about Noi Thai Cuisine

