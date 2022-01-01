Crispy chicken in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve crispy chicken
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101, Honolulu
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$7.50
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN GIZZARDS
|$18.25
Deep fried marinated & seasoned chicken gizzards. Served with ketchup & seasoned salt.
PITCH SPORTS BAR
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Crispy Chicken Skins
|$10.00
House Made Fried Crispy Chicken Skins
Sushi King Kaka'ako.
651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu
|GINGER SCALLION CRISPY CHICKEN 4/20-21
|$11.00
*4/20-4/21 SPECIAL*
GINGER SCALLION CRISPY CHICKEN
Crispy chicken topped with our own ginger scallion over rice or salad. Includes toss salad and daily appetizer.
Jumbo size option +$5: Choice of Cali roll, spicy tuna, or inari cone sushi. Includes tonjiru miso soup.
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Crispy Chicken BLT
|$17.50
All natural chicken, panko crust, applewood smoked bacon, onions, ranch, brioche bun, chips
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|L Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$16.95
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$24.95
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
|Kid Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$13.95