Pancakes in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Scratch Kitchen
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|MILK N' CEREAL PANCAKES
|$14.00
Banana, berries, milk syrup
|MILK N CEREAL PANCAKES
|$14.00
banana, berries, milk syrup
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
|$9.50
House-made buttermilk pancakes, served with a side of Kona coffee whip cream & maple syrup.
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Banana Pancakes
|$9.00
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$9.00
|Banana & Mac Nut Pancakes
|$17.50
A house favorite, locally farmed bananas, Hamakua macadamia nuts, whipped mascarpone
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
BAGELS
Island Brew Coffeehouse
377 Keahole St, Honolulu
|Pancake
|$11.95
More about Shorefyre - International Marketplace
Shorefyre - International Marketplace
2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu
|Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes
|$15.00
More about Egghead Cafe
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Classic Buttermilk Pancake
|$9.00
butter, syrup, powdered sugar
|Blueberry Pancake
|$15.00
blueberry with berries compote, powdered sugar
|Green Onion Pancake
|$7.50
green onion pancake, egg, fresh basil, sweet chili sauce and garlic soy