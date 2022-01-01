Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve pancakes

MILK N CEREAL PANCAKES image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MILK N' CEREAL PANCAKES$14.00
Banana, berries, milk syrup
MILK N CEREAL PANCAKES$14.00
banana, berries, milk syrup
More about Scratch Kitchen
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$9.50
House-made buttermilk pancakes, served with a side of Kona coffee whip cream & maple syrup.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pancakes$9.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.00
Banana & Mac Nut Pancakes$17.50
A house favorite, locally farmed bananas, Hamakua macadamia nuts, whipped mascarpone
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake$11.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Shorefyre - International Marketplace image

 

Shorefyre - International Marketplace

2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes$15.00
More about Shorefyre - International Marketplace
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Buttermilk Pancake$9.00
butter, syrup, powdered sugar
Blueberry Pancake$15.00
blueberry with berries compote, powdered sugar
Green Onion Pancake$7.50
green onion pancake, egg, fresh basil, sweet chili sauce and garlic soy
More about Egghead Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Kapa Hale

4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake of the Month$17.00
Blueberry Compote, whipped cream
More about Kapa Hale

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Pepperoni Pizza

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Coconut Cream Pies

French Toast

Cheeseburgers

Omelettes

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawaii Kai

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston