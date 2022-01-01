Chicken sandwiches in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|GINGER SCALLION CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.75
Poached chicken dressed with Kewpie Mayo, ginger, and scallions served cold on a toasted croissant with green leaf lettuce. Both the ginger and scallions are locally grown.
Le'ahi Bar and Grill
2446 Koa Avenue, Honolulu
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Char siu BBQ sauce with bacon and avocado
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish
1229 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
|BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS
|$6.49
|BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH
|$4.99
PITCH SPORTS BAR
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
& Pesto. Served w/ Fries
Hana Koa Brewing
962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, sweet & spicy slaw, house spiced pickles, mayo, on a toasted brioche bun
Skybox Taphouse
2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
