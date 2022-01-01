Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GINGER SCALLION CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.75
Poached chicken dressed with Kewpie Mayo, ginger, and scallions served cold on a toasted croissant with green leaf lettuce. Both the ginger and scallions are locally grown.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Le'ahi Bar and Grill image

 

Le'ahi Bar and Grill

2446 Koa Avenue, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Char siu BBQ sauce with bacon and avocado
More about Le'ahi Bar and Grill
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish

1229 Howe Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8152 reviews)
Takeout
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS$6.49
BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH$4.99
More about Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish
Item pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
& Pesto. Served w/ Fries
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
Item pic

 

Hana Koa Brewing

962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, sweet & spicy slaw, house spiced pickles, mayo, on a toasted brioche bun
More about Hana Koa Brewing
Skybox Taphouse image

 

Skybox Taphouse

2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about Skybox Taphouse
Item pic

 

Item pic

 

