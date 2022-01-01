Croissants in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve croissants
Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$6.00
|HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT
|$4.75
|PLAIN CROISSANT
|$3.75
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|Ham and Egg Croissant
|$14.95
Scrambled Waimanalo egg, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, light aioli on a croissant.
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.75
|Croissant
|$3.95
Island Brew Coffeehouse
377 Keahole St, Honolulu
|Croissant
|$3.95
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.75
|Croissant
|$3.50
IVC
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu
|Ham and Egg Croissant
|$12.95
Scrambled Waimanalo egg, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, light aioli on a croissant.
Honolulu Coffee
100 Holomoana St, HONOLULU
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$6.00
|HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT
|$4.75
|PLAIN CROISSANT
|$3.75
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
