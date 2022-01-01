Karaage in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve karaage
More about Onoya Ramen
Onoya Ramen
611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu
|Kids Shoyu Ramen w/ Karaage
|$8.50
Toppings: Onoya egg, seared pork belly charsiu, corn, and green onion.
|Chicken Karaage
|$8.00
deep fried marinated chicken w/ lemon & yuzu mayo
|Chicken Karaage Combo
|$18.50
More about Wagaya
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Wagaya
2080 S King St, Honolulu
|Chicken Karaage
|$10.50
Seasoned fried chicken served with tangy green onion dipping sauce
|Tori Nankotsu Karaage
|$7.95
Deep fried chicken cartilage bits.
More about Sushi King Kaka'ako.
Sushi King Kaka'ako.
651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu
|Chicken Karaage Bowl
|$8.00
Chicken Karaage over rice.
|Karaage Bento
|$11.00
Chicken Karaage over rice. Includes two appetizers (changes daily). Choice of brown or white rice.
Jumbo size option: Includes tonjiru miso soup and choose ONE: California Roll, Spicy Tuna, OR Inari Cone Sushi +$5 EACH
|COMBO TEMPURA AND KARAAGE PLATTER
|$55.00
20pc chicken karaage
13pc shrimp tempura
13pc vegetable tempura
More about EbiNomi
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
EbiNomi
2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu
|Ika Karaage (Fried Squid)
|$6.95
4 oz portion - Japanese breaded squid deep fried to perfection. The best thing to go with a cold beer!
|Tori Karaage
|$15.95
(Japanese fried chicken) A long favorite Japanese style fried chicken. Each piece is made from high quality boneless chicken well-marinated with secret finest ingredients cradled in a crispy coating. Crispy on the outside, tender and juicy inside. Served with rice or fries.
More about Rinka Japanese Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES
Rinka Japanese Restaurant
1001 Queen St., Honolulu
|Chicken Karaage Gozen
|$15.75
Includes rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.
|Chicken Karaage
|$9.75
|Chicken Karaage
|$9.75
Not Included rice, miso soup and side dish.