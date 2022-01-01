Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve karaage

Item pic

 

Onoya Ramen

611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Shoyu Ramen w/ Karaage$8.50
Toppings: Onoya egg, seared pork belly charsiu, corn, and green onion.
Chicken Karaage$8.00
deep fried marinated chicken w/ lemon & yuzu mayo
Chicken Karaage Combo$18.50
More about Onoya Ramen
Chicken Karaage image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Wagaya

2080 S King St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Karaage$10.50
Seasoned fried chicken served with tangy green onion dipping sauce
Tori Nankotsu Karaage$7.95
Deep fried chicken cartilage bits.
More about Wagaya
Item pic

 

Sushi King Kaka'ako.

651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Karaage Bowl$8.00
Chicken Karaage over rice.
Karaage Bento$11.00
Chicken Karaage over rice. Includes two appetizers (changes daily). Choice of brown or white rice.
Jumbo size option: Includes tonjiru miso soup and choose ONE: California Roll, Spicy Tuna, OR Inari Cone Sushi +$5 EACH
COMBO TEMPURA AND KARAAGE PLATTER$55.00
20pc chicken karaage
13pc shrimp tempura
13pc vegetable tempura
More about Sushi King Kaka'ako.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

EbiNomi

2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ika Karaage (Fried Squid)$6.95
4 oz portion - Japanese breaded squid deep fried to perfection. The best thing to go with a cold beer!
Tori Karaage$15.95
(Japanese fried chicken) A long favorite Japanese style fried chicken. Each piece is made from high quality boneless chicken well-marinated with secret finest ingredients cradled in a crispy coating. Crispy on the outside, tender and juicy inside. Served with rice or fries.
More about EbiNomi
Main pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES

Rinka Japanese Restaurant

1001 Queen St., Honolulu

Avg 4 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Karaage Gozen$15.75
Includes rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.
Chicken Karaage$9.75
Chicken Karaage$9.75
Not Included rice, miso soup and side dish.
More about Rinka Japanese Restaurant

