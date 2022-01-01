Clams in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve clams
More about Brick Fire Tavern
PIZZA
Brick Fire Tavern
3447 Waialae AVE, Honolulu
|Pesto Clams
|$15.00
Manila Clams | White Wine | Pesto | Breadshop City Loaf
More about Onoya Ramen
Onoya Ramen
611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu
|Steamed Clam
|$9.50
steamed w/ Japanese Sake, topped with garlic and green onion
More about Hook'd Pan Roast
Hook'd Pan Roast
1035 kapiolani blvd, honolulu
|Clam Chowder
|$20.00
House made clam chowder topped with steamed clams and bacon bits.
|Steamed Clams
|$15.00
Clams steamed in white wine with arabiki and portuguese sausage
|Clam Pan Roast
|$22.00