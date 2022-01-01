Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve clams

Brick Fire Tavern image

PIZZA

Brick Fire Tavern

3447 Waialae AVE, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Clams$15.00
Manila Clams | White Wine | Pesto | Breadshop City Loaf
More about Brick Fire Tavern
Onoya Ramen image

 

Onoya Ramen

611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Clam$9.50
steamed w/ Japanese Sake, topped with garlic and green onion
More about Onoya Ramen
Item pic

 

Hook'd Pan Roast

1035 kapiolani blvd, honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Chowder$20.00
House made clam chowder topped with steamed clams and bacon bits.
Steamed Clams$15.00
Clams steamed in white wine with arabiki and portuguese sausage
Clam Pan Roast$22.00
More about Hook'd Pan Roast
Mud Hen Water image

TAPAS • GRILL

Mud Hen Water

3452 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (1509 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage & Clams$16.00
Lemongrass Sausage, Ong Choy, Coconut Milk
(GF)
More about Mud Hen Water

