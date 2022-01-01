Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
house made brioche roll with cream cheese icing
More about The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering - 3855 E 96th Street Unit G

3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$3.50
More about Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering - 3855 E 96th Street Unit G
Item pic

 

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Castleton - MCL Castleton

5520 Castleton Corner Lane, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$2.59
Lots of cinnamon sugar rolled into a classic dough and brushed with butter.
More about MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Castleton - MCL Castleton
Item pic

 

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Speedway - MCL Speedway

6002 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$2.59
Lots of cinnamon sugar rolled into a classic dough and brushed with butter.
More about MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Speedway - MCL Speedway

