Meatloaf in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve meatloaf

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf & Mushroom Gravy$25.00
wild mushroom gravy, ground indiana beef and bacon, mashed potatoes, broccolini
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Meatloaf$24.00
All natural Angus beef, BBQ sauce glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
AJ's Bar & Grill image

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Meatloaf$16.99
A giant portion and house made with fresh ingredients and the right amount of heat, then char grilled. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and choice of veggie.
Meatloaf Melt$11.49
Our special meatloaf, melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on thick toasted white bread.
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatloaf$12.99
A generous slice of special recipe, freshly prepared meatloaf topped with our brown gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Smoked Meatloaf image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Meatloaf Ent$14.99
Flavor packed original spin on a classic, smoked over hickory wood, topped with pepper bacon and served with a homemade sweet and spicy sauce.
More about His Place Eatery
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grandma's meatloaf$17.00
Hearty portion of meat loaf served with mash potatoes, sweet corn, brown gravy, and dinner rolls
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale

