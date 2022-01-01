Meatloaf in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve meatloaf
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Meatloaf & Mushroom Gravy
|$25.00
wild mushroom gravy, ground indiana beef and bacon, mashed potatoes, broccolini
Weber Grill Restaurants
10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|BBQ Meatloaf
|$24.00
All natural Angus beef, BBQ sauce glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Cajun Meatloaf
|$16.99
A giant portion and house made with fresh ingredients and the right amount of heat, then char grilled. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and choice of veggie.
|Meatloaf Melt
|$11.49
Our special meatloaf, melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on thick toasted white bread.
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Meatloaf
|$12.99
A generous slice of special recipe, freshly prepared meatloaf topped with our brown gravy; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Smoked Meatloaf Ent
|$14.99
Flavor packed original spin on a classic, smoked over hickory wood, topped with pepper bacon and served with a homemade sweet and spicy sauce.