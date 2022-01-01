Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brownie sundaes in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve brownie sundaes

Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brownie Sundae$6.99
ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and strawberries
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Banner pic

 

Johnny's Tavern - Parkville NEW - PARKVILLE

15249 Northwest Brink-Myer Road, Parkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie 'A La Mode (Sundae)$5.99
Warm brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce.
More about Johnny's Tavern - Parkville NEW - PARKVILLE
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$7.00
chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and hot fudge (V)
More about OurHouseKC
Consumer pic

 

Johnny's Tavern - Power & Light

1310 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brownie 'A La Mode (Sundae)$5.99
Warm brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce.
More about Johnny's Tavern - Power & Light

