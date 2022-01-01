Chicken salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken salad
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
Red Door Woodfired Grill
9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City
|Sonora Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Woodfire grilled ancho chicken breast, field greens, grilled corn, black bean, red onion, yellow cheddar, grape tomato, avocado, tortilla strips and ranch
Brookside Poultry Company
751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City
|The Best Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
72 hour house brine spit roasted all natural chicken, avocado, tomato, sprouts, grain bread, house fries
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.99
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
The Mixx
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Mini Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$11.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
|Full Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$13.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
Summit Grill
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
|Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Togarashi Fried Chicken, Crisp Vegetable, Citrus Wasabi Dressing
The Classic Cookie
409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City
|Chicken Salad Sand
|$9.00
Creamy chicken salad with celery, grapes & nuts