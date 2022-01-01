Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve grits

Brookside Poultry Company image

CHICKEN

Brookside Poultry Company

751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$13.00
Parmesan-cheddar grits, chili-butter braised shrimp
More about Brookside Poultry Company
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$2.49
Creamy Shrimp Etoufee & Grits$13.99
A Bowl of Cheesy Grits, Topped with a Roux
of Sauteed Shrimp, Onions, Bell Peppers,
Celery, Garlic and Spicy Sauce. Topped w/ Parsley.
Served w/ 2 Eggs & a Choice of Toast.
More about Eggtc.
Main pic

 

THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT

6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Catfish Eggs & Grits$16.99
More about THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$25.95
creole butter shrimp, tasso ham, cheese grits
Cheesy Grits$6.95
More about Third Street Social KC
Southern Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Kitchen

13135 State Line Rd, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$14.75
More about Southern Kitchen
PepperJax Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

PepperJax Grill

5235 NE Antioch Road, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (63 reviews)
Delivery
Cheesy Grits$2.99
More about PepperJax Grill
PepperJax Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

PepperJax Grill

4179 Sterling Avenue, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (3467 reviews)
Delivery
Cheesy Grits$2.99
More about PepperJax Grill

