Grits in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve grits
CHICKEN
Brookside Poultry Company
751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City
|Shrimp & Grits
|$13.00
Parmesan-cheddar grits, chili-butter braised shrimp
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Grits
|$2.49
|Creamy Shrimp Etoufee & Grits
|$13.99
A Bowl of Cheesy Grits, Topped with a Roux
of Sauteed Shrimp, Onions, Bell Peppers,
Celery, Garlic and Spicy Sauce. Topped w/ Parsley.
Served w/ 2 Eggs & a Choice of Toast.
THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT
6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown
|Catfish Eggs & Grits
|$16.99
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Shrimp & Grits
|$25.95
creole butter shrimp, tasso ham, cheese grits
|Cheesy Grits
|$6.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Kitchen
13135 State Line Rd, Kansas City
|Shrimp & Grits
|$14.75
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
PepperJax Grill
5235 NE Antioch Road, Kansas City
|Cheesy Grits
|$2.99