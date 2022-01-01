Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

SANDWICHES

eggtc. South Plaza

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Thinly sliced steak, onions, green peppers and white American cheese. Omelets are served with your choice
of toast and choice of seasoned potatoes, hash
browns or fruit.
More about eggtc. South Plaza
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's Downtown

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak$13.00
Sliced beef sauteed with onions, green peppers and mushrooms served with provel cheese on toasted Italian roll
More about Garozzo's Downtown
Banner pic

 

The Well Bar Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$16.99
More about The Well Bar Grill and Rooftop
Item pic

 

Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$10.75
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, grilled onions, red bell peppers & provolone cheese on a Milano roll.
More about Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Captain's Sports Lounge - NKC - 10221 N Oak Trafficway

10221 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$13.50
More about Captain's Sports Lounge - NKC - 10221 N Oak Trafficway

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Chili

Potstickers

Shrimp Tacos

Rangoon

Shrimp Salad

Pork Chops

Ground Beef Tacos

Cannolis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston