Philly cheesesteaks in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
SANDWICHES
eggtc. South Plaza
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Thinly sliced steak, onions, green peppers and white American cheese. Omelets are served with your choice
of toast and choice of seasoned potatoes, hash
browns or fruit.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's Downtown
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.00
Sliced beef sauteed with onions, green peppers and mushrooms served with provel cheese on toasted Italian roll
The Well Bar Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$16.99
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.75
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, grilled onions, red bell peppers & provolone cheese on a Milano roll.