Thai salad in Kansas City

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Peanut Chicken Salad$9.95
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Full Thai Salmon Salad$15.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
Mini Thai Salmon Salad$13.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
More about The Mixx
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Peanut Chicken Salad$9.95
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Banner pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Peanut Chicken Salad$9.95
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe

