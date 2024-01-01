Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve arugula salad

Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lg Arugula Salad NO chichen$10.99
LG Chicken Arugula Salad$13.99
Side Arugula Salad$5.99
fresh baby arugula, crumbled goat cheese, strawberries, toasted pine nuts, and sliced avocado, topped with a lemon garlic vinaigrette.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Rozzelle Court

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Garden Salad$10.75
Baby Arugula, Shaved Carrots, Haricot Verts, Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Fried Cappers, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Parsley, Tarragon Herb Mix, Lemon Herb Vinaigrette (Contains Dairy)
More about Rozzelle Court
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Westside Local

1663 Summit St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1983 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Salad$0.00
Pomegranate Molasses Vinaigrette / Toasted Walnut / Pear / Fennel / Red Onion / Gorgonzola **vegan without cheese **contains nuts
Arugula Salad$0.00
Pomegranate Molasses Vinaigrette / Toasted Walnuts / Pear / Fennel / Red Onion / Pomegranate Arils / Gorgonzola
**vegan without cheese
**contains nuts
More about The Westside Local

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Chicken Caesar Salad

Croissants

Chips And Salsa

Thai Chicken Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Club Sandwiches

Tikka Masala

Chocolate Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Atchison

No reviews yet

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (757 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (511 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (827 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1164 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1243 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston