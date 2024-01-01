Arugula salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve arugula salad
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Lg Arugula Salad NO chichen
|$10.99
|LG Chicken Arugula Salad
|$13.99
|Side Arugula Salad
|$5.99
fresh baby arugula, crumbled goat cheese, strawberries, toasted pine nuts, and sliced avocado, topped with a lemon garlic vinaigrette.
Rozzelle Court
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Arugula Garden Salad
|$10.75
Baby Arugula, Shaved Carrots, Haricot Verts, Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Fried Cappers, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Parsley, Tarragon Herb Mix, Lemon Herb Vinaigrette (Contains Dairy)
The Westside Local
1663 Summit St, Kansas City
|Arugula Salad
|$0.00
Pomegranate Molasses Vinaigrette / Toasted Walnut / Pear / Fennel / Red Onion / Gorgonzola **vegan without cheese **contains nuts
