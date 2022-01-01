Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

BBQ

Scott's Kitchen

11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Scott's Kitchen
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake$18.50
Please allow a minimum of 24hrs notice. Our classic chocolate chip cookie, baked as a cake, topped with white buttercream and sprinkles. The perfect sweet to bring to any celebration!
More about McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
Guy's Deli at Kelly's image

 

Guy's Deli at Kelly's

4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.89
More about Guy's Deli at Kelly's

