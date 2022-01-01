Chocolate chip cookies in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
More about Scott's Kitchen
BBQ
Scott's Kitchen
11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
More about McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
|$18.50
Please allow a minimum of 24hrs notice. Our classic chocolate chip cookie, baked as a cake, topped with white buttercream and sprinkles. The perfect sweet to bring to any celebration!