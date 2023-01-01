Asian salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve asian salad
Vegas Poke Company
9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, red cabbage, romaine lettuce, green onions, cilantro, shredded carrots, sliced almonds, wonton strips, mandarin orange slices, and Asian sesame dressing served on the side.
Greens Culinary Group
9101 West Alta Drive, Las Vegas
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$30.00
Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Coleslaw, Romaine lettuce, Spinach, Chicken, Cilantro, Red onion with a side of Ponzu and Teriyaki sauce.
Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc
7450 W. Cheyenne Ave Suite 102, Las Vegas
|Asian Ceasar Salad
|$11.00
romaine, carrots, green onion, radicchio, crispy shallots, cherry tomatoes, parm, caeser dressing
Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100
3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, bell peppers, sesame seeds, cilantro, scallions, crisp noodles, Mandarin oranges, Asian dressing