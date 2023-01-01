Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve asian salad

Item pic

 

Vegas Poke Company

9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, red cabbage, romaine lettuce, green onions, cilantro, shredded carrots, sliced almonds, wonton strips, mandarin orange slices, and Asian sesame dressing served on the side.
More about Vegas Poke Company
Item pic

 

Greens Culinary Group

9101 West Alta Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$30.00
Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Coleslaw, Romaine lettuce, Spinach, Chicken, Cilantro, Red onion with a side of Ponzu and Teriyaki sauce.
More about Greens Culinary Group
Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc image

 

Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc

7450 W. Cheyenne Ave Suite 102, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Asian Ceasar Salad$11.00
romaine, carrots, green onion, radicchio, crispy shallots, cherry tomatoes, parm, caeser dressing
More about Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, bell peppers, sesame seeds, cilantro, scallions, crisp noodles, Mandarin oranges, Asian dressing
More about Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza - Ann Rd

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Zest Salad$10.75
Field greens, grilled chicken tossed in Asian zest, topped with wontons and served with Sesame dressing.
More about Above the Crust Pizza - Ann Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Thai Salad

Sweet Corn

Baked Ziti

Caramel Cake

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Tikka Masala

Curry Chicken

Rice Balls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (27 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (998 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston