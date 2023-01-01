Bison burgers in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve bison burgers
Greens & Proteins - West Flamingo - 2. 9809 West Flamingo Road
9809 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
|Bison Burger
|$15.99
Grilled bison burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheddar or Swiss cheese. ( Cal – 442 / Fat – 7 | Carbs – 39 | Protein – 55)
Greens & Proteins - Rainbow - 3. 6375 South Rainbow Boulevard
6375 South Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Bison Burger
|$15.99
Grilled bison burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheddar or Swiss cheese. ( Cal – 442 / Fat – 7 | Carbs – 39 | Protein – 55)