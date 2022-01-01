Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Bahn Mi$8.00
Grilled Chicken, Pickled Daikon-Carrot-Cucumber, and Fresh Jalapenos with a Garlic Mayo, Toasted French Baguette. Served with Lays Potato Chips .
Chicken and Rice Soup and 1/2 Grilled Cheese$8.50
Chicken and Rice Soup and 1/2 Grilled Cheese
More about 500 Grand Cafe
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito$17.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Item pic

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
Pound of Grilled Chicken$15.00
Grilled Chicken Nachos P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Pound of Grilled Chicken$15.00
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
Grilled Chicken Nachos C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI image

 

The Great Greek

801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
More about The Great Greek
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Flame Grilled Chicken$3.15
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
More about HUMMUS
Item pic

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Nachos C
Grilled Chicken Salad EC
Grilled Chicken Bowl C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Vegas Poke Company

9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, green onion, sweet corn, edamame, and tempura flakes over hot sushi rice with teriyaki sauce.
Grilled Chicken Bao Buns (2)$7.99
Grilled chicken, cilantro, red onion, furikake, and teriyaki sauce.
More about Vegas Poke Company
Item pic

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Nachos C
Grilled Chicken Salad EC
Pound of Grilled Chicken$15.00
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$13.49
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about Lucino's Pizza
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Grilled Chicken$4.00
More about Letty's
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

7130 W. Craig Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich.$14.00
Succulent Chicken served on Ciabatta Bread with Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, ​White Cheddar Cheese & our spicy Mayonnaise
More about McMullan's Irish Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken BLT$14.95
Juicy seared chicken breast with fresh lettuce, Heirloom tomato, red onion, avocado, Applewood bacon, and mayo on a Brioche bun
More about Unique Eat's
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club$9.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Garlic Cheese Bread

Chicken Pizza

Fried Ravioli

Bread Pudding

Bisque

Cucumber Salad

Po Boy

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston