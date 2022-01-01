Grilled chicken in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve grilled chicken
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Bahn Mi
|$8.00
Grilled Chicken, Pickled Daikon-Carrot-Cucumber, and Fresh Jalapenos with a Garlic Mayo, Toasted French Baguette. Served with Lays Potato Chips .
|Chicken and Rice Soup and 1/2 Grilled Cheese
|$8.50
Chicken and Rice Soup and 1/2 Grilled Cheese
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
|$13.95
Chicken Breast
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito
|$17.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
|Pound of Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
|Grilled Chicken Nachos P
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Pound of Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
|Grilled Chicken Nachos C
The Great Greek
801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas
|GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
|$13.95
Chicken Breast
HUMMUS
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Side Flame Grilled Chicken
|$3.15
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Nachos C
|Grilled Chicken Salad EC
|Grilled Chicken Bowl C
Vegas Poke Company
9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, green onion, sweet corn, edamame, and tempura flakes over hot sushi rice with teriyaki sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Bao Buns (2)
|$7.99
Grilled chicken, cilantro, red onion, furikake, and teriyaki sauce.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Nachos C
|Grilled Chicken Salad EC
|Pound of Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$13.49
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Grilled or Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
7130 W. Craig Rd, Las Vegas
|GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
|$13.95
Chicken Breast
FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES
McMullan's Irish Pub
4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich.
|$14.00
Succulent Chicken served on Ciabatta Bread with Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, White Cheddar Cheese & our spicy Mayonnaise
Unique Eat's
3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken BLT
|$14.95
Juicy seared chicken breast with fresh lettuce, Heirloom tomato, red onion, avocado, Applewood bacon, and mayo on a Brioche bun