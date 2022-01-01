Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Barley Soup & 1/2 Grilled Cheese$8.50
Flavor packed Beef and Barley Soup with 1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich on White Bread.
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stew Noodle Soup$15.95
Rice noodles, sliced beef, stewed beef, and bean sprouts in beef broth
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef & Rice Tomato Soup Bowl$6.95
Beef & Rice Tomato Soup Cup$4.95
More about Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Stew Noodle Soup$15.95
Rice noodles, sliced beef, stewed beef, and bean sprouts in beef broth
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

