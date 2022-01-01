Beef soup in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve beef soup
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Beef Barley Soup & 1/2 Grilled Cheese
|$8.50
Flavor packed Beef and Barley Soup with 1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich on White Bread.
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Beef Stew Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Rice noodles, sliced beef, stewed beef, and bean sprouts in beef broth
Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Beef & Rice Tomato Soup Bowl
|$6.95
|Beef & Rice Tomato Soup Cup
|$4.95