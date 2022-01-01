Tortilla soup in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann
Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann
7155 West Ann Road, Las Vegas
|Chicken Tortilla Soup - Mild
|$4.99
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Shrimp & Crab Tortilla Soup
grilled shrimp + lump crab + avocado + crema + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla strips + fresh lime + cilantro
More about Tacos & Beer
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos & Beer
3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|Tortilla Soup
|$9.95
chicken soup w/corn, black beans, crispy tortilla, red onion, cilantro, crema, queso fresco, avocado
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Dona Maria Tamales
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Tortilla Soup
strips of tortilla with jack cheese, carrots, potatoes and zucchini.
More about Tacotarian
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Tortilla Soup
|$6.50
avocado, crema, corn, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Tortilla Soup
|$9.45
Chile Ancho Broth, Tomatoes, Pulled Chicken, Grilled Corn, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortillas Strips
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Tortilla Soup
|$7.95
Chile Ancho Broth, Tomatoes, Pulled Chicken, Grilled Corn, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortillas Strips
More about Tacotarian
FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|Tortilla Soup
|$6.50
avocado, crema, corn, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips
More about Dona Maria Tamales
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Tortilla Soup
strips of tortilla with jack cheese, carrots, potatoes and zucchini.