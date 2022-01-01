Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

 

Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann

7155 West Ann Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Mild$4.99
More about Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann
Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Crab Tortilla Soup
grilled shrimp + lump crab + avocado + crema + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla strips + fresh lime + cilantro
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Tacos & Beer image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Beer

3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$9.95
chicken soup w/corn, black beans, crispy tortilla, red onion, cilantro, crema, queso fresco, avocado
More about Tacos & Beer
Dona Maria Tamales image

 

Dona Maria Tamales

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortilla Soup
strips of tortilla with jack cheese, carrots, potatoes and zucchini.
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup$6.50
avocado, crema, corn, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips
More about Tacotarian
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$9.45
Chile Ancho Broth, Tomatoes, Pulled Chicken, Grilled Corn, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortillas Strips
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$7.95
Chile Ancho Broth, Tomatoes, Pulled Chicken, Grilled Corn, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortillas Strips
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup$6.50
avocado, crema, corn, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips
More about Tacotarian
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup
strips of tortilla with jack cheese, carrots, potatoes and zucchini.
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Item pic

 

Tacotarian

5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortilla Soup$6.50
avocado, crema, corn, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips
More about Tacotarian

