Lentil soup in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

 

Old School Pizzeria

1930 Rock Springs Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lentil Soup & Bread
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup - Vegan Lentil and Chard$4.89
Slow cooked using all-natural ingredients this traditional favorite is a recipe of generations.
Lentil Soup image

FRENCH FRIES

POTs

333 West Saint Louis Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup$8.49
our famous red lentils soup with vermicelli pasta and topped with fried onions
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup - Vegan Lentil and Chard$4.89
Slow cooked using all-natural ingredients this traditional favorite is a recipe of generations.
Item pic

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup Bowl$6.95
lentils, cilantro, spinach, garlic, onions, potatoes, lemon juice, spices
gluten free, vegan
Lentil Soup Cup$4.95
lentils, cilantro, spinach, garlic, onions, potatoes, lemon juice, spices
gluten free, vegan
Monzú Italian Oven & Bar image

 

Monzú Italian Oven & Bar

6020 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup Cup$6.00
Umbrian lentils. chard. soffritto. EVOO
Item pic

 

Old School Pizzeria

8045 Blue Diamond Rd., Suite #110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lentil Soup & Bread
