Lentil soup in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve lentil soup
Old School Pizzeria
1930 Rock Springs Dr., Las Vegas
|Lentil Soup & Bread
HUMMUS
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Soup - Vegan Lentil and Chard
|$4.89
Slow cooked using all-natural ingredients this traditional favorite is a recipe of generations.
FRENCH FRIES
POTs
333 West Saint Louis Avenue, Las Vegas
|Lentil Soup
|$8.49
our famous red lentils soup with vermicelli pasta and topped with fried onions
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Lentil Soup Bowl
|$6.95
lentils, cilantro, spinach, garlic, onions, potatoes, lemon juice, spices
gluten free, vegan
|Lentil Soup Cup
|$4.95
lentils, cilantro, spinach, garlic, onions, potatoes, lemon juice, spices
gluten free, vegan
Monzú Italian Oven & Bar
6020 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
|Lentil Soup Cup
|$6.00
Umbrian lentils. chard. soffritto. EVOO