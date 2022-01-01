Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve thai salad

Marie Callender's #293 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy Thai peanut sauce
More about Marie Callender's #293
Item pic

 

Daikon Vegan Sushi

7210 W. Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofu Larb (Thai style salad)$12.00
Tofu crumbled, red onion, cilantro, and mints mixed with the chef's special mild spicy and tangy sauce. (O/F), GF
More about Daikon Vegan Sushi
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$14.95
Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
Thai Beef Salad$14.95
Sliced beef tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chicken Salad$14.95
Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
Thai Beef Salad$14.95
Sliced beef tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

