Thai salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve thai salad
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy Thai peanut sauce
Daikon Vegan Sushi
7210 W. Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Tofu Larb (Thai style salad)
|$12.00
Tofu crumbled, red onion, cilantro, and mints mixed with the chef's special mild spicy and tangy sauce. (O/F), GF
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
|Thai Beef Salad
|$14.95
Sliced beef tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas
11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
|Thai Beef Salad
|$14.95
Sliced beef tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing