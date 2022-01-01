Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wedge salad in
Las Vegas
/
Las Vegas
/
Wedge Salad
Las Vegas restaurants that serve wedge salad
SoulBelly - Arts District
1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas
No reviews yet
WEDGE SALAD
$15.00
More about SoulBelly - Arts District
Square Bar
900 Karen Ave St. C-101, Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Wedge Salad
$9.00
More about Square Bar
Rustic House
8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Double Wedge Salad
$14.00
Crisp Iceberg lettuce topped with Blue Cheese, Bacon Bits,Scallions, Tomato, shaved red onions
Add Chicken $6, Add Crispy Shrimp or Salmon $8
More about Rustic House
