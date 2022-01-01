Fritters in Las Vegas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple Fritter$3.00
Cider-glazed fritter. Made fresh daily.
This item is only available at 500 Grand Cafe.
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Blueberry Fritter image

DONUTS

Wicked Donuts

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Fritter$3.25
Made with Fresh Blueberries and slathered with a Vanilla Blueberry Glaze.
Raspberry Rainbow Fritter$3.40
Raspberries with raspberry glaze topped with fruity cereal and sprinkles
Apple Pear Fritter$2.95
Cinnamon Apples and Pear chunks slathered with Vanilla Cardamom Glaze.
More about Wicked Donuts
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Fritter$7.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Fritter$7.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime

