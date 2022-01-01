Fritters in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve fritters
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Apple Fritter
|$3.00
Cider-glazed fritter. Made fresh daily.
This item is only available at 500 Grand Cafe.
DONUTS
Wicked Donuts
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
|Blueberry Fritter
|$3.25
Made with Fresh Blueberries and slathered with a Vanilla Blueberry Glaze.
|Raspberry Rainbow Fritter
|$3.40
Raspberries with raspberry glaze topped with fruity cereal and sprinkles
|Apple Pear Fritter
|$2.95
Cinnamon Apples and Pear chunks slathered with Vanilla Cardamom Glaze.