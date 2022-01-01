Spaghetti and meatballs in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
PASTA • STEAKS
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.00
housemade pork & beef meatballs, pomodoro, parmigiano
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
6050 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99