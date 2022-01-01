Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann

7155 West Ann Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw (side)$2.95
Traditional Creamy Slaw
Coleslaw (Family Side)$8.00
Traditional Creamy Slaw
More about Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann
Item pic

 

Pampas Las Vegas

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #610, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$6.99
More about Pampas Las Vegas
Item pic

 

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Coleslaw
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

L2 Texas BBQ

2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$2.99
More about L2 Texas BBQ
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$2.99
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
BBQ MEXICANA image

 

BBQ Mexicana

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cilantro Coleslaw$2.00
More about BBQ Mexicana
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2 image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2

4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Coleslaw
More about Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Texas Meltz

4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1065 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.99
More about Texas Meltz
Smoke & Fire image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smoke & Fire

3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw-GH$6.00
More about Smoke & Fire
Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas

4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Old Fashioned Coleslaw
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
Consumer pic

 

Garden Grill

7550 W Lake Mead Blvd. Ste 8, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.95
More about Garden Grill
Banner pic

 

LobsterME

3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.00
More about LobsterME

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Pork Chops

Steak Bowls

Meatball Subs

Chocolate Croissants

Fish And Chips

Chicken Wraps

Bruschetta

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston