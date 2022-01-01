Coleslaw in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve coleslaw
More about Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann
Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann
7155 West Ann Road, Las Vegas
|Coleslaw (side)
|$2.95
Traditional Creamy Slaw
|Coleslaw (Family Side)
|$8.00
Traditional Creamy Slaw
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|Chipotle Coleslaw
More about L2 Texas BBQ
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
L2 Texas BBQ
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Coleslaw
|$2.99
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas
|Coleslaw
|$2.99
More about Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas
|Chipotle Coleslaw
More about Texas Meltz
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Texas Meltz
4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Coleslaw
|$2.99
More about Smoke & Fire
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Smoke & Fire
3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas
|Coleslaw-GH
|$6.00
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Old Fashioned Coleslaw
More about LobsterME
LobsterME
3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Coleslaw
|$2.00