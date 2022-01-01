Edamame in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve edamame
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas
|Edamame
|$6.19
Choice of garlic or sea salt
Makai Island Grill
1932 Rock Springs Drive, Las Vegas
|Salted Edamame
|$2.99
|Garlic Edamame
|$2.99
|Garlic Edamame (Small)
|$8.99
Makai Island Grill
5095 Blue Diamond Road Suite 125, Las Vegas
|Garlic Edamame (Large)
|$33.99
|Salted Edamame
|$2.99
|Garlic Edamame
|$2.99
SUSHI
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|Sea Salt Edamame
|$5.00
|Spicy Garlic Edamame
|$6.00
Vegas Poke Company
9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas
|Edamame with Truffle Salt
|$2.25
|Edamame with Sweet Chili Sauce
|$2.25
Makai Island Grill
7930 W. Tropical Parkway Suite 140, Las Vegas
|Salted Edamame
|$2.99
|Garlic Edamame
|$2.99
|Garlic Edamame (Small)
|$8.99
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Edamame
|$6.19
Choice of garlic or sea salt
Makai Island Grill
5165 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas
|Garlic Edamame (Large)
|$33.99
|Salted Edamame
|$2.99
|Garlic Edamame
|$2.99
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Edamame
|$6.19
Choice of garlic or sea salt
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Spicy Edamame
|$4.95
|Edamame with Garlic sauce
|$4.95
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston
4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q
|Edamame
|$6.19
Choice of garlic or sea salt
Shabuya
4725 W. Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas
|Edamame
|$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
|Garlic Chili Edamame
|$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.