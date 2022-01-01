Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve edamame

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV

4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.19
Choice of garlic or sea salt
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
Makai Island Grill image

 

Makai Island Grill

1932 Rock Springs Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Edamame$2.99
Garlic Edamame$2.99
Garlic Edamame (Small)$8.99
More about Makai Island Grill
Makai Island Grill image

 

Makai Island Grill

5095 Blue Diamond Road Suite 125, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Edamame (Large)$33.99
Salted Edamame$2.99
Garlic Edamame$2.99
More about Makai Island Grill
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sea Salt Edamame$5.00
Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.00
More about Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Vegas Poke Company

9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame with Truffle Salt$2.25
Edamame with Sweet Chili Sauce$2.25
More about Vegas Poke Company
Consumer pic

 

Makai Island Grill

7930 W. Tropical Parkway Suite 140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Edamame$2.99
Garlic Edamame$2.99
Garlic Edamame (Small)$8.99
More about Makai Island Grill
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$4.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.19
Choice of garlic or sea salt
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Makai Island Grill image

 

Makai Island Grill

5165 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Edamame (Large)$33.99
Salted Edamame$2.99
Garlic Edamame$2.99
More about Makai Island Grill
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.19
Choice of garlic or sea salt
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Edamame$4.95
Edamame with Garlic sauce$4.95
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston

4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.19
Choice of garlic or sea salt
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$4.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Kabuki image

 

Kabuki

6605 Las Vegas Blvd South #147, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$4.95
More about Kabuki
Item pic

 

Shabuya

4725 W. Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Edamame$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Shabuya

