Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve cupcakes

Restaurant banner

 

Tarantino’s Vegan - 7960 S Rainbow Blvd

7960 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF Chocolate Cupcake$5.00
White Chocolate Raspberry Cupcake$4.00
More about Tarantino’s Vegan - 7960 S Rainbow Blvd
Item pic

 

Cafe 86 - Las Vegas -

5697 S. Jones Blvd unit 140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes$46.50
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Ube Leche Flan Cupcake$4.50
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Milo Cupcake$4.50
Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream
More about Cafe 86 - Las Vegas -

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Kale Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Piccata

Cappuccino

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Waffles

Shrimp Wraps

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (26 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1012 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston