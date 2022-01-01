Fettuccine alfredo in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
Martino's Italian Kitchen
8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101, Las Vegas
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$11.95
Creamy Alfredow sauce tossed with Fettuccini and Parmigiana Cheese
|Fettuccine Alfredo With Chicken
|$14.95
Creamy Alfredo Sauce tossed with Fettuccini and Parmigiana Cheese with Breaded Chicken.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
First Bistro
7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$19.95
Creamy house made Alfredo sauce with parmesan cheese.
|Fettuccine con Pollo or Scampi Alfredo
|$24.95
Creamy Alfredo sauce with seasoned grilled chicken or shrimp with parmesan cheese.
Angelina's Pizza - Russell
6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas
|Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
|$17.99
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
|$17.99
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.99
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$16.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
|Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
|$17.99
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.99