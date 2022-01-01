Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Martino's Italian Kitchen

8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.95
Creamy Alfredow sauce tossed with Fettuccini and Parmigiana Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo With Chicken$14.95
Creamy Alfredo Sauce tossed with Fettuccini and Parmigiana Cheese with Breaded Chicken.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

First Bistro

7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.95
Creamy house made Alfredo sauce with parmesan cheese.
Fettuccine con Pollo or Scampi Alfredo$24.95
Creamy Alfredo sauce with seasoned grilled chicken or shrimp with parmesan cheese.
Angelina's Pizza - Russell

6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken$17.99
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken$17.99
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.99
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken$17.99
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.99
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Home Plate Grill & Bar

2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
