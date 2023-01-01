Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve french onion soup

Consumer pic

 

Hennessey's Las Vegas

425 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$8.50
More about Hennessey's Las Vegas
Consumer pic

 

Flowing Tide Pub - #6 Decatur

4680 South Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Onion Soup$6.49
Served with Provolone
More about Flowing Tide Pub - #6 Decatur

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Crab Fried Rice

Cheesecake

Caprese Paninis

Vanilla Ice Cream

Key Lime Pies

Eggplant Parm

Cheesy Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (26 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1009 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston