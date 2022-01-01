Eggplant parm in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve eggplant parm
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana
|$13.99
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas
|Eggplant Parm
|$14.00
Martino's Italian Kitchen
8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101, Las Vegas
|Baked Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
|$12.95
Battered and fried eggplant with homemade marinara, grated parmigiana topped with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of pasta.