Eggplant parm in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Lucino's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana$13.99
More about Lucino's Pizza
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen image

 

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parm$14.00
More about Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Martino's Italian Kitchen

8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner$12.95
Battered and fried eggplant with homemade marinara, grated parmigiana topped with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of pasta.
More about Martino's Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tarantino’s Vegan

7960 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$12.45
Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Parmesan Marinara | Basil
More about Tarantino’s Vegan

