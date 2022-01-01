Garlic knots in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve garlic knots
PIZZA
Side Piece Pizza
11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Manizza's
6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas
|Garlic Knots- 8 Pack
|$3.99
Lightly fried then coated with butter and garlic seasoning.
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Garlic Knots
|$7.95
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Parmesan, Marinara
Monzú Italian Oven & Bar
6020 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
rosemary. garlic cloves. butter. e.v.o.o.