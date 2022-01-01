Garlic knots in Las Vegas

Side Piece Pizza image

PIZZA

Side Piece Pizza

11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Knots$7.00
More about Side Piece Pizza
Garlic Knots- 8 Pack image

 

Manizza's

6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots- 8 Pack$3.99
Lightly fried then coated with butter and garlic seasoning.
More about Manizza's
Garlic Knots image

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$7.95
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Parmesan, Marinara
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Garlic Knots image

 

Monzú Italian Oven & Bar

6020 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$8.00
rosemary. garlic cloves. butter. e.v.o.o.
More about Monzú Italian Oven & Bar
Banner pic

 

Martino's Italian Kitchen

8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$5.95
More about Martino's Italian Kitchen

