Lamb biryani in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve lamb biryani

Item pic

 

Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A

7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LAMB BIRYANI$19.00
A princely Mughlai dish of lamb cubes marinated in yogurt and garam masala then steamed with basmati pulao rice.
More about Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
Item pic

 

Naan & Curry - Rhodes Ranch

7425 S Durango Dr Suite 103, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Biryani$18.00
Lamb biryani is a luxurious, deeply flavored Indian dish featuring succulent lamb pieces slow-cooked with fragrant basmati rice and a blend of exotic spices.
More about Naan & Curry - Rhodes Ranch
Item pic

 

Naan & Curry - Summerlin (Takeout)

2950 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Biryani$18.00
Lamb biryani is a luxurious, deeply flavored Indian dish featuring succulent lamb pieces slow-cooked with fragrant basmati rice and a blend of exotic spices.
More about Naan & Curry - Summerlin (Takeout)

