Lamb biryani in Las Vegas

Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A, Las Vegas
|LAMB BIRYANI
|$19.00
A princely Mughlai dish of lamb cubes marinated in yogurt and garam masala then steamed with basmati pulao rice.
Naan & Curry - Rhodes Ranch
7425 S Durango Dr Suite 103, Las Vegas
|Lamb Biryani
|$18.00
Lamb biryani is a luxurious, deeply flavored Indian dish featuring succulent lamb pieces slow-cooked with fragrant basmati rice and a blend of exotic spices.