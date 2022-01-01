Long Beach sandwich spots you'll love

George's Greek Cafe - Downtown image

 

George's Greek Cafe - Downtown

135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baklava$3.00
Chicken Gyro$15.00
Chicken Souvlaki$15.00
More about George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
Fat Tomato Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Tomato Pizza

2130 E Broadway, Long beach

Avg 4.6 (2875 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Fat Knots$1.75
Hand rolled knots tossed with olive oil, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper ( only 6 & 12 fat knots comes with side of marinara sauce)
Garlic Bread$4.95
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection
Spaghetti with Sauce$9.95
Spaghetti with choice of sauce
More about Fat Tomato Pizza
OBRA Bakery image

 

OBRA Bakery

6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Veggie Empanada$3.99
*Popular! - Spinach, corn, onions, mushrooms, carrots and mozzarella cheese. Non spicy.
Potato Ball$3.49
Filled with ground beef and mozzarella cheese.
Baked Chicken Empanada$3.99
*Very popular! - Shredded chicken breast, mild spicy creamy yellow chili sauce, onions, potatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
More about OBRA Bakery
DonerG image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL

DonerG

4150 McGowen, Long Beach

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shish Kebab Plate$14.00
Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.
Istanbowl$11.75
We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.
Doner Wrap$10.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
More about DonerG
Cluck & Blaze image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Cluck & Blaze

4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (3261 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tenders$10.99
3 piece Tenders. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.
The Side Chick$5.99
Tender, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.
The Main Chick Combo$14.99
The Main Chick + 1 Side + 1 Beverage
More about Cluck & Blaze
R Bar image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

R Bar

106 W 3rd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Tacos
Street taco of your choice
Fish/Shrimp & Chips$17.00
Cod or shrimp lightly battered in our R Bar signature beer batter, served with french fries and tartar sauce
Keto Chicken Empanadas$11.00
Delicious chicken empanadas served with shredded lettuce, diced tomatos, queso fresco and green salsa. Haza Ingredients: Coconut flour, almond flour, psyllium husk powder and egg whites
More about R Bar
Eat Fantastic Long Beach image

 

Eat Fantastic Long Beach

6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$3.00
#2. Cheese Burger Combo$9.75
3 Tender Box Combo$8.50
More about Eat Fantastic Long Beach
Pier 76 Fish Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

95 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Fish Taco$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
Seafood Burrito$9.95
Your Choice of Smoked fish or Crispy fish;
rice, black beans, cilantro, corn, chipotle & avocado-green sauce
Smoked Fish Taco$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant image

 

Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant

2032 E 7th St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deviled Eggs$8.00
Free Range Eggs, crispy chicken skins, house made hot sauce
Grilled Broccolini$14.00
grilled broccolini, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, fresnos, rye bread
Potato Salad$8.00
Farm potatoes, bacon lardon, Humboldt Fog, dijon, celery, farm herbs
More about Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant
Abigail & Juliet's image

 

Abigail & Juliet's

3962 Studebaker Rd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$2.00
Bagels, locally sourced from a fellow independent business!
Breakfast Special$6.25
Any bagel with cream cheese and your choice of hot or iced coffee.
Bagel Egg & Cheese$5.09
Available on your choice of bagel and served all day long!
More about Abigail & Juliet's
The Kroft LBC image

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Kroft LBC

4150 McGowen St, Long Beach

Avg 4 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Garlic Fries$6.00
Truffle garlic oil, parmesan cheese and parsley.
Porchetta$12.00
Pork belly, cracklings, salsa verde, seasoned arugula, caramelized onions, and ciabatta
Country Fried Chicken$12.00
Country sausage gravy, chicken nuggets, bacon, cheese curds, and green onions (contains pork).
More about The Kroft LBC
Pita Pitaki image

SANDWICHES

Pita Pitaki

3401 Cherry ave unit b, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Greek Lemon Chicken$15.00
Oven roasted chicken marinated with lemon and herbs.
House Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, olives, pepperocini, and feta cheese. Served with pita bread.
Chicken Gyro Plate$15.00
Marinated chicken cooked on a revolving spit.
More about Pita Pitaki
Modica's Deli image

 

Modica's Deli

455 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8" Garlic Cheese Bread$3.25
Provolone Cheese on Garlic Bread
16- World Famous Pastrami$19.95
Mustard and Pickles on an Italian Roll
Chips$1.75
Assorted Bags of Chips
More about Modica's Deli

