Long Beach sandwich spots you'll love

George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach
|Baklava
|$3.00
|Chicken Gyro
|$15.00
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$15.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Tomato Pizza
2130 E Broadway, Long beach
|3 Fat Knots
|$1.75
Hand rolled knots tossed with olive oil, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper ( only 6 & 12 fat knots comes with side of marinara sauce)
|Garlic Bread
|$4.95
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection
|Spaghetti with Sauce
|$9.95
Spaghetti with choice of sauce
OBRA Bakery
6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH
|Baked Veggie Empanada
|$3.99
*Popular! - Spinach, corn, onions, mushrooms, carrots and mozzarella cheese. Non spicy.
|Potato Ball
|$3.49
Filled with ground beef and mozzarella cheese.
|Baked Chicken Empanada
|$3.99
*Very popular! - Shredded chicken breast, mild spicy creamy yellow chili sauce, onions, potatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL
DonerG
4150 McGowen, Long Beach
|Chicken Shish Kebab Plate
|$14.00
Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.
|Istanbowl
|$11.75
We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.
|Doner Wrap
|$10.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Cluck & Blaze
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107, Long Beach
|Tenders
|$10.99
3 piece Tenders. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.
|The Side Chick
|$5.99
Tender, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.
|The Main Chick Combo
|$14.99
The Main Chick + 1 Side + 1 Beverage
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
R Bar
106 W 3rd Street, Long Beach
|Street Tacos
Street taco of your choice
|Fish/Shrimp & Chips
|$17.00
Cod or shrimp lightly battered in our R Bar signature beer batter, served with french fries and tartar sauce
|Keto Chicken Empanadas
|$11.00
Delicious chicken empanadas served with shredded lettuce, diced tomatos, queso fresco and green salsa. Haza Ingredients: Coconut flour, almond flour, psyllium husk powder and egg whites
Eat Fantastic Long Beach
6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
|Fries
|$3.00
|#2. Cheese Burger Combo
|$9.75
|3 Tender Box Combo
|$8.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
95 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
|Seafood Burrito
|$9.95
Your Choice of Smoked fish or Crispy fish;
rice, black beans, cilantro, corn, chipotle & avocado-green sauce
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant
2032 E 7th St., Long Beach
|Deviled Eggs
|$8.00
Free Range Eggs, crispy chicken skins, house made hot sauce
|Grilled Broccolini
|$14.00
grilled broccolini, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, fresnos, rye bread
|Potato Salad
|$8.00
Farm potatoes, bacon lardon, Humboldt Fog, dijon, celery, farm herbs
Abigail & Juliet's
3962 Studebaker Rd, Long Beach
|Bagel
|$2.00
Bagels, locally sourced from a fellow independent business!
|Breakfast Special
|$6.25
Any bagel with cream cheese and your choice of hot or iced coffee.
|Bagel Egg & Cheese
|$5.09
Available on your choice of bagel and served all day long!
SANDWICHES • POUTINE • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Kroft LBC
4150 McGowen St, Long Beach
|Truffle Garlic Fries
|$6.00
Truffle garlic oil, parmesan cheese and parsley.
|Porchetta
|$12.00
Pork belly, cracklings, salsa verde, seasoned arugula, caramelized onions, and ciabatta
|Country Fried Chicken
|$12.00
Country sausage gravy, chicken nuggets, bacon, cheese curds, and green onions (contains pork).
SANDWICHES
Pita Pitaki
3401 Cherry ave unit b, Long Beach
|1/2 Greek Lemon Chicken
|$15.00
Oven roasted chicken marinated with lemon and herbs.
|House Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, olives, pepperocini, and feta cheese. Served with pita bread.
|Chicken Gyro Plate
|$15.00
Marinated chicken cooked on a revolving spit.
Modica's Deli
455 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
|8" Garlic Cheese Bread
|$3.25
Provolone Cheese on Garlic Bread
|16- World Famous Pastrami
|$19.95
Mustard and Pickles on an Italian Roll
|Chips
|$1.75
Assorted Bags of Chips