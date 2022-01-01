Long Island City restaurants you'll love
Long Island City's top cuisines
Must-try Long Island City restaurants
Penny Bridge
28-03 Jackson Avenue, LIC
|Popular items
|Spinach and Market Greens Dip
|$16.00
artichokes, chilies, goat cheese and spiced pita chips
|PB Cheeseburger
|$25.00
two griddled patties, thousand island dressing, crispy onions, "pimento cheese," potato wedges (crispy onions are gluten free)
|Crispy Broccoli
|$14.00
lemon and anchovy mayo
Blend LIC Vernon Blvd
4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Pollo A La Plancha
|$19.00
Seared chicken breast in a lemon butter sauce served w/ white rice, black beans and sweet maduros.
|Lunch Churrasco
|$13.95
6 oz medium grilled skirt steak served with rice beans and sweet plantains with blend sauce
|Pernil
|$10.95
Slow roasted pork wih rice beans and sweet plantains
American Brass
2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Dry Aged Burger
|$26.00
bacon jam, sharp cheddar, dijonaisse, housemade pickles, sesame bun, hand cut fries
|Sourdough Focaccia
|$10.00
whipped ricotta, rosemary sea salt
|Roast Chicken
|$32.00
braised cipollini, root vegetables, chicken sausage roulade, red wine jus
DONUTS
Doughnut Plant
3100 47th Ave, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Classic Sprinkle
|$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
|Crème Brulee
|$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
|Vanilla Bean
|$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
Slice Long Island City
4811 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Pie Combo 1
|$28.00
one 18" 1 topping ny style pizza with 15 wings with sauce of your choice
|House Made Chips
|$2.00
Thinly Sliced Idaho Potatoes, Fried Crispy & Seasoned with Salt & Pepper.
|Grandma Pie
|$21.00
fresh mozzarella and fresh tomato pizza baked in a sheet pan.
Noodle Craft Inc.
10-39 47th Road, Long island City
|Popular items
|A-12 Wonton in Chili Oil (红油馄饨)
|$8.75
pork and shrimp filing
|A-8 Pork & Cabbage Dumpling ( 白菜猪肉饺子)
|$6.50
|A-7 Scallion Pancake ( 葱油饼)
|$6.50
Blend On The Water
4540 Center Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.00
|COCONUT FLAN
|$8.00
|Tostones
|$6.00
PIZZA
Bella Via Restaurant
47-46 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Minestrone di Vegetali
|$6.95
Homemade mixed vegetable soup
|Chicken Parm W Pasta
|$16.95
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$13.95
ABC EATS FOOD HALL
2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Miso Ramen 味增拉面
|$14.25
Chicken based soup, menma, bean sprouts, naruto, pork belly, negi, seaweed, shredded red pepper, half seasoned egg
|Singapore Chow Mei Fun 星洲炒米
|$10.95
Stir fried rice noodle with cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, scallion and egg
|Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls 炸素菜春卷 (3 pcs)
|$4.25
Doha Bar Lounge
3834 31st street, Long Island city
|Popular items
|Trio Tacos
|$12.99
Three outstanding tacos choose from chicken, beef, or beyond meat.
Hard shell add on 2.00
|Frozé
|$15.00
|Hennessy Colada
|$15.00
Go! Go! Curry Express
43-31 33rd Street, 4th Floor, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Home Run Pork Curry
|$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Tofu Katsu Curry
|$16.95
Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
|Shrimp (1 pc.)
|$3.45
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Cannelle Patisserie - LIC
5-11 47th Ave, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Mille-Feuille (Napoleon)
|$1.00
**AVAILABLE AFTER 10AM**
Best if enjoyed within 12 hours of pickup.
Puff pastry, Vanilla Custard, Fondant
|Black Forest
|$1.00
Chocolate Sponge Cake, Vanilla Cream, Milk Chocolate Mousse, Cherry Confit
|Creole
|$1.00
Chocolate Sponge Cake, White & Dark Chocolate Mousse, Coffee Syrup
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
M. Wells
43-15 Crescent Street, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Tourtière
|$50.00
Our famous ready-to-bake whole pie is packed with 2 1/2 lbs of braised grass-fed beef, smoked capon, heritage pork, shredded potatoes and sautéed mushrooms, onions garlic and spices. This "tourtière' or Québecois meat pie feeds 4-6 folks, brings immense satisfaction and inspires great conversation ... a kind of built-in food memory.
|French Onion Soup
|$25.00
A hardy M. Wells classic that serves two. (contains bacon) Crack the lid on the quart of soup and pop in your microwave for around 4 minutes on full. - Or heat on your stovetop in a sauce pan. Transfer soup to oven safe bowls and place croutons & gruyere on top. Turn your oven to broil and place under flame for 5 minutes or golden brown.
|NY Strip Au Poivre
|$49.00
10oz NY strip cooked to medium rare with potato gratin. (contains black pepper, butter, cream, cognac, garlic). Thaw steak to room temperature. Place potato gratin (no lid) into a pre-heated 400º oven for about 15 minutes/golden brown. Boil water and then place steak pack into water for 5 minutes. Place steak and use the sauce from the pack to finish the steak.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Kuku Chicken
12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Tteokbokki (Spicy rice cake)
|$14.99
Rice cake with sweet Gochujang sauce, fish cake, onion, scallion
|Poppers (18pcs)
|$13.99
choice of one dipping sauce
|Tenders (6pcs)
|$13.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
CHICKEN
Palace Chicken and Grill
44-45 21st, Long Island City
|Popular items
|CENTER BREAST
|$2.75
1 Side Breast
|#3: 3pc CHK COMBO
|$10.99
3pcs Mixed Chk, 1 Biscuit, 1 Side, 1 Fountain Drink
|#14: SPCY TNDR SAND ENTREE
|$6.99
Sandwich Only (Lettuce, Spicy Mayo, Pickles)
Maiella
4610 Center Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Garganelli Bolognese
|$28.00
House made pasta cones, veal & pork bolognese ragu, grana padano
|Rigatoni alla Norcina
|$32.00
hand rolled pasta, cream, pork sausage, grana padano, black truffles
|Cappelletti ai Funghi
|$31.00
mushroom stuffed cappelletti, snow peas, black truffle mushroom sauce, grana padano
FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.
28-17 Jackson Avenue, Queens
|Popular items
|Salmon Bowl
|$11.99
China Black Pineapple Fried Rice, Piri Piri Sauce
|Shrimp Bowl
|$11.99
Sticky Rice, Green Curry Sauce, Toasted Coconut
|Fried Fish Bowl
|$11.99
Fried Market Fish, Herbed Rice, Tartar Sauce
48-19 Vernon Boulevard
48-19 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Sami's Kabab House LIC
47-38 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Bolani Kachalu
|$3.00
A fried thin pocket of dough filled with potatoes, sweet onions, cilantro, leek and various spices. Served with our homemade garlic mint yogurt sauce.
|Chicken Soup
|$6.00
Chicken soup with fresh herbs + spices. Topped w/ our homemade garlic mint yogurt sauce and paprika.
|Afghan Naan
|$2.50
A basket of fresh baked Afghani naan bread
Hupo Restaurant
10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Hong Kong Shumai (4)┇烧卖
|$9.00
Pork, shrimp
|Sauteed Spinach┇清炒菠菜
|$18.00
Vegetarian. Lightly Sauteed Spinach
|Mapo Tofu┇麻婆豆腐
|$16.00
A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Spicy. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
Singas Famous Pizza
4202 Northern Blvd, Long island city
|Popular items
|[Plain]
|$8.45
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
Dun Huang Long Island City
27-35 Jackson Ave, Space B, Long Island City
Fatty Veggy
4118 38th Street, Queens
John Brown Smoke House
2720 40th Ave., Long Island City
|Popular items
|Burnt Ends Platter + Side
|$20.00
|Small Corn Bread
|$6.00
|Large Mac & Cheese
|$10.50
Speakeasy101 LLC
42-44 Crescent Street, Long island city
Best Burger
48-11 vernon blvd, long island city
Adda
31-31 Thomson Avenue Adda, Long Island City
- 2