Long Island City restaurants you'll love

Long Island City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Long Island City

Long Island City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Long Island City restaurants

Penny Bridge image

 

Penny Bridge

28-03 Jackson Avenue, LIC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach and Market Greens Dip$16.00
artichokes, chilies, goat cheese and spiced pita chips
PB Cheeseburger$25.00
two griddled patties, thousand island dressing, crispy onions, "pimento cheese," potato wedges (crispy onions are gluten free)
Crispy Broccoli$14.00
lemon and anchovy mayo
Blend LIC Vernon Blvd image

 

Blend LIC Vernon Blvd

4704 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo A La Plancha$19.00
Seared chicken breast in a lemon butter sauce served w/ white rice, black beans and sweet maduros.
Lunch Churrasco$13.95
6 oz medium grilled skirt steak served with rice beans and sweet plantains with blend sauce
Pernil$10.95
Slow roasted pork wih rice beans and sweet plantains
American Brass image

 

American Brass

2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dry Aged Burger$26.00
bacon jam, sharp cheddar, dijonaisse, housemade pickles, sesame bun, hand cut fries
Sourdough Focaccia$10.00
whipped ricotta, rosemary sea salt
Roast Chicken$32.00
braised cipollini, root vegetables, chicken sausage roulade, red wine jus
Doughnut Plant image

DONUTS

Doughnut Plant

3100 47th Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.3 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Sprinkle$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
Crème Brulee$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
Vanilla Bean$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
Slice Long Island City image

 

Slice Long Island City

4811 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pie Combo 1$28.00
one 18" 1 topping ny style pizza with 15 wings with sauce of your choice
House Made Chips$2.00
Thinly Sliced Idaho Potatoes, Fried Crispy & Seasoned with Salt & Pepper.
Grandma Pie$21.00
fresh mozzarella and fresh tomato pizza baked in a sheet pan.
Noodle Craft Inc. image

 

Noodle Craft Inc.

10-39 47th Road, Long island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
A-12 Wonton in Chili Oil (红油馄饨)$8.75
pork and shrimp filing
A-8 Pork & Cabbage Dumpling ( 白菜猪肉饺子)$6.50
A-7 Scallion Pancake ( 葱油饼)$6.50
Blend On The Water image

 

Blend On The Water

4540 Center Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.00
COCONUT FLAN$8.00
Tostones$6.00
Bella Via Restaurant image

PIZZA

Bella Via Restaurant

47-46 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

Avg 3.5 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Minestrone di Vegetali$6.95
Homemade mixed vegetable soup
Chicken Parm W Pasta$16.95
Rigatoni Bolognese$13.95
ABC EATS FOOD HALL image

 

ABC EATS FOOD HALL

2222 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Ramen 味增拉面$14.25
Chicken based soup, menma, bean sprouts, naruto, pork belly, negi, seaweed, shredded red pepper, half seasoned egg
Singapore Chow Mei Fun 星洲炒米$10.95
Stir fried rice noodle with cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, scallion and egg
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls 炸素菜春卷 (3 pcs)$4.25
Banner pic

 

Doha Bar Lounge

3834 31st street, Long Island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Trio Tacos$12.99
Three outstanding tacos choose from chicken, beef, or beyond meat.
Hard shell add on 2.00
Frozé$15.00
Hennessy Colada$15.00
Go! Go! Curry Express - Queens image

 

Go! Go! Curry Express

43-31 33rd Street, 4th Floor, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Home Run Pork Curry$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Tofu Katsu Curry$16.95
Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
Shrimp (1 pc.)$3.45
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Cannelle Patisserie - LIC image

 

Cannelle Patisserie - LIC

5-11 47th Ave, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mille-Feuille (Napoleon)$1.00
**AVAILABLE AFTER 10AM**
Best if enjoyed within 12 hours of pickup.
Puff pastry, Vanilla Custard, Fondant
Black Forest$1.00
Chocolate Sponge Cake, Vanilla Cream, Milk Chocolate Mousse, Cherry Confit
Creole$1.00
Chocolate Sponge Cake, White & Dark Chocolate Mousse, Coffee Syrup
M. Wells image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

M. Wells

43-15 Crescent Street, Long Island City

Avg 4.2 (1728 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tourtière$50.00
Our famous ready-to-bake whole pie is packed with 2 1/2 lbs of braised grass-fed beef, smoked capon, heritage pork, shredded potatoes and sautéed mushrooms, onions garlic and spices. This "tourtière' or Québecois meat pie feeds 4-6 folks, brings immense satisfaction and inspires great conversation ... a kind of built-in food memory.
French Onion Soup$25.00
A hardy M. Wells classic that serves two. (contains bacon) Crack the lid on the quart of soup and pop in your microwave for around 4 minutes on full. - Or heat on your stovetop in a sauce pan. Transfer soup to oven safe bowls and place croutons & gruyere on top. Turn your oven to broil and place under flame for 5 minutes or golden brown.
NY Strip Au Poivre$49.00
10oz NY strip cooked to medium rare with potato gratin. (contains black pepper, butter, cream, cognac, garlic). Thaw steak to room temperature. Place potato gratin (no lid) into a pre-heated 400º oven for about 15 minutes/golden brown. Boil water and then place steak pack into water for 5 minutes. Place steak and use the sauce from the pack to finish the steak.
Kuku Chicken image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Kuku Chicken

12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tteokbokki (Spicy rice cake)$14.99
Rice cake with sweet Gochujang sauce, fish cake, onion, scallion
Poppers (18pcs)$13.99
choice of one dipping sauce
Tenders (6pcs)$13.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
Palace Chicken and Grill image

CHICKEN

Palace Chicken and Grill

44-45 21st, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CENTER BREAST$2.75
1 Side Breast
#3: 3pc CHK COMBO$10.99
3pcs Mixed Chk, 1 Biscuit, 1 Side, 1 Fountain Drink
#14: SPCY TNDR SAND ENTREE$6.99
Sandwich Only (Lettuce, Spicy Mayo, Pickles)
Maiella image

 

Maiella

4610 Center Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garganelli Bolognese$28.00
House made pasta cones, veal & pork bolognese ragu, grana padano
Rigatoni alla Norcina$32.00
hand rolled pasta, cream, pork sausage, grana padano, black truffles
Cappelletti ai Funghi$31.00
mushroom stuffed cappelletti, snow peas, black truffle mushroom sauce, grana padano
FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co. image

 

FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.

28-17 Jackson Avenue, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Bowl$11.99
China Black Pineapple Fried Rice, Piri Piri Sauce
Shrimp Bowl$11.99
Sticky Rice, Green Curry Sauce, Toasted Coconut
Fried Fish Bowl$11.99
Fried Market Fish, Herbed Rice, Tartar Sauce
48-19 Vernon Boulevard image

 

48-19 Vernon Boulevard

48-19 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Beija Flor image

 

Beija Flor

38-02 29th St, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chick image

 

Sweet Chick

46-42 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ESQUINA TEQUILA image

 

ESQUINA TEQUILA

40-01 Northern BlvdLong Island City, NY 11101, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sami's Kabab House LIC image

 

Sami's Kabab House LIC

47-38 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bolani Kachalu$3.00
A fried thin pocket of dough filled with potatoes, sweet onions, cilantro, leek and various spices. Served with our homemade garlic mint yogurt sauce.
Chicken Soup$6.00
Chicken soup with fresh herbs + spices. Topped w/ our homemade garlic mint yogurt sauce and paprika.
Afghan Naan$2.50
A basket of fresh baked Afghani naan bread
Hupo Restaurant image

 

Hupo Restaurant

10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hong Kong Shumai (4)┇烧卖$9.00
Pork, shrimp
Sauteed Spinach┇清炒菠菜$18.00
Vegetarian. Lightly Sauteed Spinach
Mapo Tofu┇麻婆豆腐$16.00
A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Spicy. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
Singas Famous Pizza image

 

Singas Famous Pizza

4202 Northern Blvd, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
[Plain]$8.45
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
Main pic

 

Dun Huang Long Island City

27-35 Jackson Ave, Space B, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Main pic

 

Fatty Veggy

4118 38th Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

John Brown Smoke House

2720 40th Ave., Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burnt Ends Platter + Side$20.00
Small Corn Bread$6.00
Large Mac & Cheese$10.50
Restaurant banner

 

Speakeasy101 LLC

42-44 Crescent Street, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Best Burger

48-11 vernon blvd, long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Adda

31-31 Thomson Avenue Adda, Long Island City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
