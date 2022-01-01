Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana splits in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve banana splits

Item pic

 

Milk Jar Cookies

5466 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Split Cookie$3.50
A favorite! Banana dough, walnuts, butterscotch, chocolate chips, topped with fresh strawberry.
Allergens: dairy, soy, gluten, nuts (walnuts)
More about Milk Jar Cookies
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

La Michoacana Boyle Heights - Boyle Heights

2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Split (please select 3 ice cream flavors)$8.25
Choose your 3 ice cream flavors, serve with chocolate sauce, peanuts, cherries and whip cream.
More about La Michoacana Boyle Heights - Boyle Heights
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve - Highland Park

5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whole Banana Split Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$49.95
Brown Sugar Banana Softserve with maraschino cherries, chocolate crust, devil's food cake, fudge, candied pecans, chocolate crumble and caramel
Slice of Banana Split Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$9.75
Brown Sugar Banana Softserve with maraschino cherries, chocolate crust, devil's food cake, fudge, candied pecans, chocolate crumble and caramel
More about Magpies Softserve - Highland Park
Star Juice image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRUITS

Star Juice

8647 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (143 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Split$0.00
More about Star Juice
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve - Silver Lake

2660 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Slice of Banana Split Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$9.75
Brown Sugar Banana Softserve with maraschino cherries, chocolate crust, devil's food cake, fudge, candied pecans, chocolate crumble and caramel
Whole Banana Split Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$49.95
Brown Sugar Banana Softserve with maraschino cherries, chocolate crust, devil's food cake, fudge, candied pecans, chocolate crumble and caramel
More about Magpies Softserve - Silver Lake

