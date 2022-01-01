Banana splits in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve banana splits
Milk Jar Cookies
5466 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Banana Split Cookie
|$3.50
A favorite! Banana dough, walnuts, butterscotch, chocolate chips, topped with fresh strawberry.
Allergens: dairy, soy, gluten, nuts (walnuts)
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
La Michoacana Boyle Heights - Boyle Heights
2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
|Banana Split (please select 3 ice cream flavors)
|$8.25
Choose your 3 ice cream flavors, serve with chocolate sauce, peanuts, cherries and whip cream.
Magpies Softserve - Highland Park
5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles
|Whole Banana Split Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)
|$49.95
Brown Sugar Banana Softserve with maraschino cherries, chocolate crust, devil's food cake, fudge, candied pecans, chocolate crumble and caramel
|Slice of Banana Split Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)
|$9.75
Brown Sugar Banana Softserve with maraschino cherries, chocolate crust, devil's food cake, fudge, candied pecans, chocolate crumble and caramel
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRUITS
Star Juice
8647 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Banana Split
|$0.00
Magpies Softserve - Silver Lake
2660 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Slice of Banana Split Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)
|$9.75
Brown Sugar Banana Softserve with maraschino cherries, chocolate crust, devil's food cake, fudge, candied pecans, chocolate crumble and caramel
|Whole Banana Split Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)
|$49.95
Brown Sugar Banana Softserve with maraschino cherries, chocolate crust, devil's food cake, fudge, candied pecans, chocolate crumble and caramel