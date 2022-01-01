Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cajun chicken sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve cajun chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Roosters

5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
More about Roosters
Item pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Roosters

4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Roosters

10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
More about Roosters
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
More about Roosters

