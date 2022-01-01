Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve omelettes

Consumer pic

 

Toasty's Tavern

1258 S. Shelby Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tavern Omelette$10.00
Choice of bacon or sausage, Mixed bell peppers, seasoned Potatoes, feta, and spinach
More about Toasty's Tavern
2e411774-b480-47b6-b7c7-ab98e382b79b image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Omelette$15.00
Scrambled Eggs, White Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Peppers, Spinach, Arugula Salad with Sweet Herb Vinaigrette
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
Weekend Burgers Restaurant image

 

Weekend Burgers Restaurant

5600 National Turnpike, Louisvlle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three cheese omelette sandwich$5.99
More about Weekend Burgers Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Salmon

Steak Sandwiches

Rigatoni

Cake

Taquitos

Tortellini

Fried Pickles

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston