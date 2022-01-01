Omelettes in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Toasty's Tavern
Toasty's Tavern
1258 S. Shelby Street, Louisville
|Tavern Omelette
|$10.00
Choice of bacon or sausage, Mixed bell peppers, seasoned Potatoes, feta, and spinach
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Veggie Omelette
|$15.00
Scrambled Eggs, White Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Peppers, Spinach, Arugula Salad with Sweet Herb Vinaigrette