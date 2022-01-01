Wedge salad in Louisville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$9.00
topped with chopped egg, diced tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, crispy pancetta & parmesan ranch dressing
More about Martini Italian Bistro
80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$7.00
Iceberg wedge, pickled onion, diced tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles with ranch
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
Gorgonzola Wedge Salad image

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gorgonzola Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge with Gorgonzola Dolce spread, tomato jam, toasted almonds, Candied Anchor Bacon and whole roasted garlic. Served with buttermilk- bleu cheese dressing
More about The Village Anchor
Item pic

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 Wedge Salad$6.00
Wedge Salad$12.99
Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, crumbled blue cheese, roasted corn, avocado, roasted tomatoes, spicy jalapenos ranch
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Consumer pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iceberg Wedge Salad$10.00
Fresh iceberg wedge with spiced pecans, grape tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (5649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad Large$16.00
Roma Crunch wedge lettuce with Point Reyes bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, toasted pecans, house-made croutons; warm brown sugar and bacon vinaigrette on the side
Wedge Salad Small$10.00
Roma Crunch wedge lettuce with Point Reyes bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, toasted pecans, house-made croutons; warm brown sugar and bacon vinaigrette on the side
More about Le Moo
Consumer pic

 

Toasty's Tavern

1258 S. Shelby Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Bread Crumbs, Parmesan, Ranch
More about Toasty's Tavern
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online Wedge Salad$16.00
Online 1/2 Wedge Salad$10.00
More about Steak & Bourbon

