Wedge salad in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve wedge salad
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Wedge Salad
|$9.00
topped with chopped egg, diced tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, crispy pancetta & parmesan ranch dressing
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Wedge Salad
|$7.00
Iceberg wedge, pickled onion, diced tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles with ranch
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Gorgonzola Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge with Gorgonzola Dolce spread, tomato jam, toasted almonds, Candied Anchor Bacon and whole roasted garlic. Served with buttermilk- bleu cheese dressing
Mussel and Burger Bar
9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|1/2 Wedge Salad
|$6.00
|Wedge Salad
|$12.99
Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, crumbled blue cheese, roasted corn, avocado, roasted tomatoes, spicy jalapenos ranch
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Fresh iceberg wedge with spiced pecans, grape tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Wedge Salad Large
|$16.00
Roma Crunch wedge lettuce with Point Reyes bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, toasted pecans, house-made croutons; warm brown sugar and bacon vinaigrette on the side
|Wedge Salad Small
|$10.00
Roma Crunch wedge lettuce with Point Reyes bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, toasted pecans, house-made croutons; warm brown sugar and bacon vinaigrette on the side
Toasty's Tavern
1258 S. Shelby Street, Louisville
|Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Iceberg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Bread Crumbs, Parmesan, Ranch