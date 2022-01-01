Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve rice noodles

Paris Banh Mi & Bakery image

 

Paris Banh Mi & Bakery - 1237 Bardstown Road

1237 Bardstown Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
D3. Grilled Pork & Rice Noodles$12.95
Grilled pork, vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, cucumber, sour vegetables, peanut, fish sauce
D1. Special Grilled Pork & Rice Noodles .$14.95
Grilled pork , vermicelli rice noodles, eggroll . shrimp , lettuce , cucumber , sour vegetables , peanut , fish sauce .
More about Paris Banh Mi & Bakery - 1237 Bardstown Road
Consumer pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Rice Noodles$15.00
Tofu, sautéed cabbage, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, crushed peanuts and cilantro in a coconut yellow curry.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.
Item pic

 

DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe - 6915 Southside Drive

6915 Southside Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio (Rice Noodles with Grilled Pork and Egg Roll)$8.75
More about DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe - 6915 Southside Drive

