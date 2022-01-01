Rice noodles in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about Paris Banh Mi & Bakery - 1237 Bardstown Road
Paris Banh Mi & Bakery - 1237 Bardstown Road
1237 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|D3. Grilled Pork & Rice Noodles
|$12.95
Grilled pork, vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, cucumber, sour vegetables, peanut, fish sauce
|D1. Special Grilled Pork & Rice Noodles .
|$14.95
Grilled pork , vermicelli rice noodles, eggroll . shrimp , lettuce , cucumber , sour vegetables , peanut , fish sauce .
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.
Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Curried Rice Noodles
|$15.00
Tofu, sautéed cabbage, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, crushed peanuts and cilantro in a coconut yellow curry.