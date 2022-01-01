Brulee in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve brulee
Paris Banh Mi & Bakery
1237 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Taro CREME BRULEE
|$6.00
|Strawberry CREME BRULEE
|$6.00
|Matcha CREME BRULEE
|$6.00
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Creme Brulee
|$8.00
Home made Crème Brulee with Bourbon Blueberries
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Creme Brulee
|$10.00
vanilla-Grand Mariner custard topped with crispy toasted sugar garnished with a candied orange peel and whipped cream