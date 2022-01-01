Fish and chips in Louisville

The Village Anchor image

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$19.00
More about The Village Anchor
Four Pegs Beer Lounge image

 

Four Pegs Beer Lounge

1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips W/ Toasted Bread$14.00
More about Four Pegs Beer Lounge
Diamond Street Grub and Hops image

 

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
London Fish and Chips$15.00
Beer battered Atlantic cod, slaw, chipotle tartar sauce, served w/street fries
More about Diamond Street Grub and Hops
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$14.99
3 Pieces of Atlantic Cod served with Dill Tarter, Two Sides
More about Gander American Grill
Fish & Chip Basket image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chip Basket$11.00
Large hand-breaded fried white fish filets, a side of sweet slaw and hushpuppies, served with of choice of fries.
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant

