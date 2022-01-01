Croissants in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve croissants
LouVino
11400 Main St, Middletown
|Croissant BLT
|$16.00
fried green tomato, bacon, cheddar, over easy egg,
maple mustard*
Butchertown Grocery Bakery
743 E Main Street, Louisville
|Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
Cream cheese filling and everything seasoning topping.
|Bacon White Cheddar Croissant
|$7.00
applewood-smoked bacon, vermont white cheddar
|Run for the Roses Croissant
|$6.00
Black and red bi-colored croissant with vanilla bean and strawberry filling