Croissants in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve croissants

LouVino

11400 Main St, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant BLT$16.00
fried green tomato, bacon, cheddar, over easy egg,
maple mustard*
More about LouVino
Hammerheads

921 Swan St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant$3.00
More about Hammerheads
Butchertown Grocery Bakery

743 E Main Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Croissant$6.00
Cream cheese filling and everything seasoning topping.
Bacon White Cheddar Croissant$7.00
applewood-smoked bacon, vermont white cheddar
Run for the Roses Croissant$6.00
Black and red bi-colored croissant with vanilla bean and strawberry filling
More about Butchertown Grocery Bakery
The Café

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Croissant$3.00
More about The Café
DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe

6915 Southside Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
More about DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe

