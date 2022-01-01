Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve fritters

9b4cc726-db6b-4340-8420-93ca134f7c1b image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Artichoke Fritters (V)$9.00
Artichoke hearts, battered and fried until golden brown. Served with vegetable remoulade.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Item pic

 

Grassa Gramma

2210 Holiday Manor Center, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2882 reviews)
Takeout
Lump Crab Fritters$20.00
The best you’ll ever have! Lump crab hush puppies enhanced with corn, serrano chili, scallion & saffron; served with lump crab remoulade and pickled shallots
More about Grassa Gramma

