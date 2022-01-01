Fritters in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve fritters
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|1/2 Fritter
|$5.00
|Artichoke Fritters (V)
|$9.00
Artichoke hearts, battered and fried until golden brown. Served with vegetable remoulade.
|Artichoke Fritters (V)
|$9.00
Artichoke hearts, battered and fried until golden brown. Served with vegetable remoulade.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Bristol Bar and Grille
614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville
|Artichoke Fritters (V)
|$10.00
Artichoke hearts, battered and fried until golden brown. Served with vegetable remoulade.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Artichoke Fritters (V)
|$9.00
Artichoke hearts, battered and fried until golden brown. Served with vegetable remoulade.